The Week in Fact-Checking: Authoritarians, ‘morons’ and ‘household surveys’

Fact-checking is always hard. In some countries, though, it’s potentially dangerous: Journalists not only risk losing their right to publish, they may risk imprisonment. So how are fact-checkers covering politics in authoritarian countries? Writing for Poynter, Daniel Funke examines veteran projects in Iran, Turkey and Zimbabwe – and the prospects for fact-checking in even more restrictive countries like China and Russia.

Research you can use

A Berkeley professor who studies how political information spreads across Twitter recently became a victim of political information that spread across Twitter.

In “How Science Created Morons,” WBEZ looks at the “terrible consequences” of research that is really, really wrong.

What’s your favorite fake news? A University of Zurich scholar — whostudied fake news in the U.S., U.K., Austria and Germany — says it all depends where you live.

This is how we do it

In France, Libération’s Désintox is now CheckNews — an on-demand fact-checking platform aimed at giving readers answers to questions immediately. The project has migrated back to Libé’s main site.

Here are some tips for newsrooms to prepare for the next onslaught of breaking news hoaxes.

This is bad

The Committee to Protect Journalists has counted the number of journalists jailed on fake news-related charges in 2017.

Household surveys might be getting less reliable. Statisticians are getting worried.

Meet the Indonesian artist who’s “fooling the world” with his fake photos.

This is fun

A viral post about Coachella was actually written by a 28-year-old man — not a woman named Kaycie Allen.

Fact-checking Hollywood: The Verge looks at the Netflix documentary “Mercury 13.”

Keep your fake news radar up-to-date: Try the latest fake news quiz from this Utah radio station.

A closer look

The power of the crowd: Crowdsourcing does has some value for fact-checking but it still can’t scale. Full Fact’s Mevan Babakar takes a look at the pros and cons.

Where is fake news headed? Just look at the history of advertising.

GQ Magazine explains in detail how a viral conspiracy theory can so easily be created out of, well, nothing.

If you read one more thing

So about that credibility score Elon Musk suggested on Twitter… Alexios wrote a measured examination of four important questions it raises.

