The Week in Fact-Checking: Fake ‘royal’ expert, fake news in court, Harry Potter the fact-checker

First up this week: Let’s take a look at the fun side of fact-checking.

Daniel Radcliffe, the original “Harry Potter,” will star in the Broadway production of the 2012 book “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

PolitiFact re-upped its fact check of Jake Tapper and Ben Shapiro’s comic book beef on Twitter.

John Oliver fact-checks the meaning of “guardianship” with the help of Neil deGrasse Tyson on “Last Week Tonight.”

More news from this week’s world of fact-checking:

This is how we do it

Misinformation on WhatsApp is a real problem. Here’s how Verificado 2018 is working to combat it.

ABC sponsored a show for Australian kids about misinformation and climate change.

When Check Your Fact debunked an official’s claim about the number of MS-13 gang members on Long Island, the Department of Justice revised its numbers. It’s 875, not 2,000.

This is bad

Here’s what a deepfake video of Donald Trump in Belgium says about the future of political campaign strategy.

This Italian-American from New York who “identifies with being British more than American” fooled a lot of journalists when he posed as a royal expert.

Sweden: Even you must prepare for a fake news-filled election.

This is fun

A closer look

France continues to be a political laboratory for anti-misinformation action in Europe.

Could lawsuits stop fake news and conspiracy theories? Through the Seth Rich trial, we may find out.

The fantastical history of scams and lies around the world’s largest pearl is sad but strangely entertaining.

If you listen to one more thing

Where are the “missing immigrant children?” An immigration lawyer explains to WBEZ how the facts got out of control.

Quick fact-checking links