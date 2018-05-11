The Week in Fact-Checking: The real researchers behind fake news

Over the past year, interest in misinformation research has ballooned. In order to highlight some of the people working behind the scenes, Poynter’s Daniel Funke profiled just a few of the researchers whose work has changed Facebook’s fact-checking program, been cited in countless pieces on fake news and is developing solutions for debunking deepfake videos.

The article is part two in a three-part series from Poynter on people behind the misinformation phenomenon. Part one profiled some of the students who are working on misinformation-related projects around the world, while part three will focus on some infamous fake news writers. Have someone you think we should know about? Email factchecknet@poynter.org.

This is how we do it

Here’s how attention to detail and fact-checking helped this newsroom get a Pulitzer.

A French journalist has visited 81 schools armed with a video designed to teach kids about the dangers of conspiracy theories. From NPR’s “Pick a Number” series.

Whose job is it to teach people real journalism from fake journalism? A new report from the American Press Institute has an answer: Journalists.

Research you can use

Did you know that bullshitting has an academic definition? Here’s a study on the social situations that make people bullshitters.

This working paper found that delusional people and fundamentalists are more prone to falling for fake news.

Artificial intelligence isn’t always the answer to fighting misinformation — sometimes it’s the problem, says an AI researcher in The Conversation.

This is bad

A story headlined “When a stranger takes your face” in The Washington Post details Facebook’s “failed crackdown” on fake accounts. In related(ish) news, Welsh police facial recognition technology wrongly identified more than 2,000 as potential criminals.

Introducing the fake reporter: The person you hire when real reporters won’t report your “truth.”

A state legislator in Maine said she was “shaken” to learn of her own death from a sketchy Facebook page that looks deceptively like an official police department page. The page remains on Facebook, despite complaints.

This is fun

On the Late Show, Stephen Colbert explains why he’s doubtful that President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani “will get his facts straight.”

NPR’s “Ask Me Another” show tests two guests on their ability to spot fake news.

PolitiFact did a Reddit AMA on Tuesday .

A closer look

Bots and trolls are becoming a nuisance in the run-up to the Mexican election, The New York Times reports.

PBS reporter Elizabeth Flock spends a week with Russian propaganda media, and finds that dezinformatsiya can really mess with your head.

In an effort to thwart conspiracy theories and misinformation, The Globe and Mail will partner with ProPublica to monitor political advertisements during the Canadian elections; and Facebook is blocking foreign ads during the Irish elections.

If you read one more thing

Amazon has a fake review problem, BuzzFeed News reports. (But really, who doesn’t?)

