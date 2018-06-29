Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The Week in Fact-Checking: Growing pains, Jurassic Park, California dreamin’

Published

Updated 06/28/18 5:49 pm

Jane Elizabeth

Director, Accountability Journalism Program at the American Press Institute

Daniel Funke

Reporter at the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

Alexios Mantzarlis

Director and editor of the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

“A dark cloud hangs over us. The disaffection and distrust that have plagued mainstream media outlets for many years is now spilling over to fact-checkers.”

Those were among the remarks Alexios delivered at the fifth annual Global Fact-Checking Summit in Rome last week, where more than 200 fact-checkers from 56 gathered to share best practices. In a report for The Washington Post, Glenn Kessler wrote about the conference — and how it’s a notable milestone for a movement that has come under heightened scrutiny from partisans.

“Fact-checkers have increasingly come under attack, facing accusations of bias and partisanship that the neutral journalistic format was supposed to avoid,” Kessler wrote. Read his story here.

This is bad

  • Fake social media posts from Russian trolls posing as activists made a notorious police shooting even worse.
  • The never-ending battle: NPR reports on a newspaper that was shut down after printing fabricated information — in the 17th century.
  • The writer of “Boys Don’t Cry” says it was the “most inaccurate piece of journalism I’ve ever written,” Village Voice writes.

This is how we do it

This is fun

  • Time magazine fact-checks the Jurassic Park dinosaurs.

A closer look

  • Characterized as a way to avoid the mistakes that Facebook made, here’s how Apple is planning to not screw up the 2018 U.S. elections.
  • It’s all about perspective, right? Either fake news is just a nuisance and not a threat, or it’s going to destroy the world.
  • The Washington Post takes a look at the limitations of Facebook’s fact-checkers in Mexico.

If you read one more thing

Is the growth of misinformation actually the result of too much democracy? Politico Magazine makes the case.

8 quick fact-checking links

  1. Malaysia’s new government appears to be officially backing off its fake news law.
  2. When fake news turns deadly: An upcoming BBC report.
  3. Here’s a primer on misinformation on WeChat, the Chinese language app.
  4. That “crying girl” Time magazine cover needed some fact-checking.
  5. The Christian Science Monitor says journalists are losing the battle against President Trump’s truth problem.
  6. California dreamin’? State officials want to appoint an advisory group to help solve the fake news problem.
  7. The Verge reports on Adobe’s efforts to use artificial intelligence in its fight against faked images.
  8. Facebook says its expansion of fact-checking tools “will never be finished.”

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

The American Press Institute

Our mission

We help transform news organizations for an audience-centered future.

Our programs for publishers focus on four things:

  • 1. Understand your audience
  • 2. Get your audience to pay
  • 3. Transform your culture
  • 4. Do your best journalism
  • Find out more about API »

API solutions for publishers

What we can do for you

API offers a suite of original tools and services for solving the biggest challenges in news:

  • Decide what beats to cover and how
  • Identify and develop the skills you need
  • Assess and improve your culture
  • Drive more reader revenue
  • Drive loyalty through accountability journalism
  • Make analytics work for you
  • Contact us to find out how »