The Week in Fact-Checking: All grown up and ‘no longer a fresh-faced movement’

ROME, Italy – This week, at the fifth annual Global Fact-Checking Summit, 200 fact-checkers gathered to share best practices, demo innovative technology and discuss problems that misinformation poses to the media industry.

In conjunction with the conference, the International Fact-Checking Network published a report that takes a look behind the curtain of several different fact-checking projects. Check out the sessions at here, tweets from the conference at #GlobalFactV and some highlights in this Poynter story.

More from Global Fact V

Facebook announced several new updates to its anti-misinformation efforts.

“Fact-checkers are no longer a fresh-faced movement.” Here are Alexios’ opening remarks.

The IFCN tried to create a deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Jones — and failed. Here’s why.

Research you can use

What makes people distrust science? It has nothing to do with politics, says a University of Amsterdam researcher.

A team of researchers set up a fake Facebook account to find out how we “fall for fake news.”

Two Indiana University researchers say that three types of biases that “make the social media ecosystem vulnerable” to misinformation.

This is how we do it

What can all journalists learn from their local weather forecast? How to clearly explain data and faithfully battle misinformation of social media platforms.

Advertisers are key but sometimes overlooked soldiers in the fight against fakery. Artificial intelligence can help warn those who “are looking to advertise on credible sites.”

KDVR-TV in Colorado calls their fact-checking “problem-solving” and has published “The Problem-Solvers Voting Guide” for the upcoming election.

This is bad

President Trump encourages Washington Post staffers to go on strike so that “fake news” will decline.

The Fresno Bee finds itself in the position of having to do a fact check on the Fresno Bee.

German media outlets fell for fake news published by a satirical magazine.

This is fun

“The most anticipated literary event of our time” — a “totally fake” and satirical book on the Mueller investigation — is coming soon. Read about ithere.

A Washington Post food columnist fact-checks the movie “Eating Animals”and tells us what the script gets wrong.

Now this is important: A fact check of Kenyatta’s shirt.

A closer look