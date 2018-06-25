The Week in Fact-Checking: All grown up and ‘no longer a fresh-faced movement’
ROME, Italy – This week, at the fifth annual Global Fact-Checking Summit, 200 fact-checkers gathered to share best practices, demo innovative technology and discuss problems that misinformation poses to the media industry.
In conjunction with the conference, the International Fact-Checking Network published a report that takes a look behind the curtain of several different fact-checking projects. Check out the sessions at here, tweets from the conference at #GlobalFactV and some highlights in this Poynter story.
More from Global Fact V
- Facebook announced several new updates to its anti-misinformation efforts.
- “Fact-checkers are no longer a fresh-faced movement.” Here are Alexios’ opening remarks.
- The IFCN tried to create a deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg and Alex Jones — and failed. Here’s why.
Research you can use
- What makes people distrust science? It has nothing to do with politics, says a University of Amsterdam researcher.
- A team of researchers set up a fake Facebook account to find out how we “fall for fake news.”
- Two Indiana University researchers say that three types of biases that “make the social media ecosystem vulnerable” to misinformation.
This is how we do it
- What can all journalists learn from their local weather forecast? How to clearly explain data and faithfully battle misinformation of social media platforms.
- Advertisers are key but sometimes overlooked soldiers in the fight against fakery. Artificial intelligence can help warn those who “are looking to advertise on credible sites.”
- KDVR-TV in Colorado calls their fact-checking “problem-solving” and has published “The Problem-Solvers Voting Guide” for the upcoming election.
This is bad
- President Trump encourages Washington Post staffers to go on strike so that “fake news” will decline.
- The Fresno Bee finds itself in the position of having to do a fact check on the Fresno Bee.
- German media outlets fell for fake news published by a satirical magazine.
This is fun
- “The most anticipated literary event of our time” — a “totally fake” and satirical book on the Mueller investigation — is coming soon. Read about ithere.
- A Washington Post food columnist fact-checks the movie “Eating Animals”and tells us what the script gets wrong.
- Now this is important: A fact check of Kenyatta’s shirt.
A closer look
- Here’s an interesting exercise: Compare the research quality and factual resonance of two fact checks on the separation of children from their immigrant parents. FactCheck.org’s Q&A that cites agency data and eyewitnesses; The Blaze’s “fact check” that cites conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.
- Facebook and YouTube are now using Wikipedia in their efforts to combat misinformation. But could that backfire?
- How should you handle lies from President Trump in a headline?
If you read one more thing
Journalism, just by being journalism, is scarily helping to spread lies by politicians, says Greg Sargent in The Washington Post.
11 quick fact-checking links
- It appears that CNN’s Brian Stelter has officially coined the term “truth sandwich.”
- Using your site’s “About” page wisely can help readers learn about your mission and set you apart from “opaque” organizations.
- Here’s an interview with Briony Swire-Thompson, a postdoctoral researcher at Northeastern University and her fight against misinformation.
- IJNET takes a look at ZimFact, Zimbabwe’s first first-checking project.
- WhatsApp’s misinformation problem continues to build.
- Google News Initiative says it will train 8,000 Indian journalists in fact-checking.
- The new owner of the Los Angeles Times, who also is a doctor, says “fake news is the cancer of our times” and promises to continue to fight it.
- The Pew Research Center found that Americans are pretty bad at telling news form opinion.
- The Trump administration tripled down on a four-Pinocchio falsehood that The Washington Post Fact Checker debunked.
- Turns out that people worry about fake news more than they’ve actually seen it.
- Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that Americans believe about two-thirds of news on social media is misinformation.