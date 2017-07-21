The Week in Fact-Checking: Some research to make you think and rethink

Two new studies this week could encourage you to change the way you write and market your fact checks. A study co-authored by Kathleen Hall Jamieson indicates that using videos and humor in fact-checking can be more effective than text-only fact-checking. And research from Columbia University says that people are more likely to believe fake news when they’re with other people, rather than alone. (For more fact-checking-related research, see the American Press Institute‘s collection.)

Quote of the week

“We’ve signed more bills — and I’m talking about through the legislature — than any president ever. For a while Harry Truman had us. And now I think we have everybody…I better say ‘think’ otherwise they’ll give me a Pinocchio, and I don’t like those, I don’t like Pinocchios.” — U.S. President Donald Trump</



They didn’t give him Pinocchios, but…

“Tempted as we are to give the president Pinocchios for his statement, he seemed to be speaking off the cuff,” writes the Pinocchio-awarding Glenn Kessler in The Washington Post. Still, the quote is entirely off base. (And here’s a video if you prefer.).

We see what you’re doing there

Scottish fact-checkers The Ferret handed out the worst rating on their scale for the first time to a claim about British trade deals “in the bag.” By the way, the rating stands for “For Facts’ Sake,” no matter what you might think.



Fact-checking attacked in Brazil

A fact-checker at Agencia Pública sent a politely worded request for evidence behind the claims in a viral political video. The response? A rude photo with the message: “Check This,” plus accusations of leftist censorship. For a humorous look at the story, and the battle over the facts in Brazil, check out this Last Week Tonight-inspired show. (H/T Flavia Mi).



The arithmetic of fakery

Mathematical models can help us understand how misinformation goes viral, scientists say. Or if you prefer, here’s a non-math way to explain it: “The competition is so harsh that the good stuff cannot bubble to the top.”

Fighting Facebook fakes in Germany

With the German election approaching, POLITICO Europe speaks to Correctiv — freshly verified as an IFCN signatory — about their work as a third-party fact-checker on Facebook. “The results of this experiment, so far, are mixed,” the article notes.

Fool me once…

A Maryland man who was fired from his job over a fake story he wrote about Hillary Clinton earlier this year is in trouble again — this time for a fact-less telephone poll foisted upon Maryland voters recently.

Fact-checkers: Don’t worry, be happy

It might have been an annus horribilis for some fact-checkers, but here are a bunch of reasons to be optimistic, says Patrick Worrall in journalism.co.uk.

After her death, teen’s family believes they discovered her involvement in deadly online challenge called Blue Whale https://t.co/v1GwaZ38Lh pic.twitter.com/Q2hsNiohyG — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2017

Fake news, real danger

Though existence of the infamous “Blue Whale” conspiracy has not been proven, the game that encourages teens to harm themselves has placed people in danger, says the San Jose Mercury News.

The fake news chain — in mainstream media

A bogus story about a hotelier who wasn’t able to fill an open vacancy because young Italians are too choosy went from local newspaper to national newspaper to the evening news. International Journalism Festival organizer Arianna Ciccone deconstructs the fakery; and a h/t to Espresso journalist Alessandro Gilioli’s debunk.

More Global Fact 4 roundups

ICYM the annual fact-checkers’ shindig in Madrid, here’s a look at what’s going on around the world from Africa Check Nigeria editor David Ajikobi, FactsCan founder Dana Wagner, The Washington Post Fact Checker reporter Michelle Lee and Hitofumi Yanai on Yahoo Japan.

