The Week in Fact-Checking: Facebook’s interesting week, and more

More from the ongoing saga of Facebook’s complicated relationship with journalism: Politico fired off a story that criticized the platform for not sharing information about its fact-checking program.

Then, Politico claimed the program itself doesn’t work (though the studyactually frames it a bit differently). Facebook also admitted that Russian propagandists bought ads aimed at impacting the U.S. elections. And a new study found a “collusion network” that posted more than a million fake “likes.”

Your turn, Facebook.

“Citizens will need better tools to assess the quality and accuracy of information, such as fact-checking apps that cross-check information about recognized sources and databases.” — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, writing for The New York Times on technology’s threat to democracy.

A tiny town in Macedonia prepares for U.S. elections

CNN’s ominous story from Veles, Macedonia, shows how fake-news manufacturers are ramping up for the 2020 election cycle — and finding loopholes in efforts to stop them.

Agência Lupa is providing free fact-checking classes.This week, they trained a group at Universidade Federal do Paraná in Brazil.



German election prep

First Draft has announced its German election project, #WahlCheck17, in partnership with Correctiv.org. But German fact-checkers tell Poynter that fake news haven’t taken hold as much there as they had in France and the United States.

As if a couple of hurricanes weren’t bad enough

Fighting misinformation during last week’s hurricanes was an exhausting and not completely successful battle. FEMA stepped in; ProPublica went behind the scenes with a fact-checker; people started believing in Category 6 storms; Forbes blasted Rush Limbaugh for spreading fakery; President Trump’s social media director got hoaxed; and Poynter’s Daniel Funke offered some tips.

Don’t focus on why information is wrong. Find new information and talk about why it’s right.

Research roundup: Better ways to tell people they’re wrong

A new study shows that you’ll have more luck trying to correct your friends’ misconceptions than those of strangers. And while you’re doing that, don’t focus on why their information is wrong — find new information and talk about why it’s right, says a University of Pennsylvania-University of Illinois study.

A fact-checking how-to for newsrooms

The American Press Institute’s popular step-by-step guidelines for setting up a new fact-checking project have been updated. Let us know if you’d like a copy.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah talks about what it’s like to be a victim of fake news.



