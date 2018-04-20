The Week in Fact-Checking: Facebook is helping more fact-checkers in more places, but is it enough?

In the past month, Facebook has doubled the number of countries using its fact-checking tool. The program, arguably Facebook’s most visible effort to combat fake news on the platform, is now active in India, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines and Colombia. Previously, it was only available to fact-checkers in the United States and four European countries.

While fact-checkers say the tool’s growth outside the West is a step in the right direction for fighting misinformation, it comes with limitations. In India, BOOM will only be able to fact-check English stories in the state of Karnataka, and there are still no partner organizations on the African continent. Facebook told Poynter they’re working to expand the program to more countries soon, but would not identify them.

Research you can use

Artificial intelligence can be a two-edged sword when it comes to misinformation, says a researcher from the Computational Propaganda Project.

Journalist’s Resource has rounded up some of the latest research on misinformation.

Who reads fact-checking and why? Here’s what British fact-checking outlet Full Fact found in its first large-scale audience report.

This is how we do it

BuzzFeed News has five tips for spotting “deepfake” videos online.

The Los Angeles Times talks to the journalists in Mexico who are fighting the “fake news crisis” leading up to this summer’s elections.

A tip sheet from International Fact-Checking Day: Here are eight ways to avoid falling for viral fad studies.

This is bad

Anatomy of a mistake: How the wrong photo of a civil rights icon was distributed and why it still remains on some websites.

Some interesting information is emerging from the Brexit misinformation investigation, including a comparison between Hitler and President Trump’s campaign.

Which is scarier: political campaigns that distribute misinformation about their opponents, or the opponents who “correct” them?

A closer look

CNET says we’re all ignoring one of the biggest misinformation problems on social media: The memes.

Many things ruined the Internet, with fake news and misinformation among the biggest offenders. New York Magazine’s “Select All” column offers apologies from Internet pioneers who “are aghast at what they created.”

When a doctor sued a popular Italian debunking site, a judge ordered the entire thing offline. Here’s what happened.

Coming up

Next week is the Web Conference in Lyon, France, which has an entire day dedicated to misinformation research.

April 29 is the deadline to apply for The TruthBuzz fellowships, which will embed five journalists in newsrooms to improve the reach and impact of fact-checking.

is the deadline to apply for The TruthBuzz fellowships, which will embed five journalists in newsrooms to improve the reach and impact of fact-checking. May 31 is the deadline to submit ideas for the Misinformation Solutions Forum sponsored by the Rita Allen Foundation.

If you read one more thing

A filmmaker in Los Angeles wondered if he could make a viral video. This month he did, on his first try. Gizmodo talks with Andrew Oleck about his motivations (and points out how you can tell the video’s a fake).

10 quick fact-checking links