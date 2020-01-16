Factually: Stories from Iran are keeping fact-checkers busy

Those who are following the tension between the United States and Iran saw that President Donald Trump and the national security team have offered shifting explanations for the airstrike that killed top Iranian military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Obviously, U.S.-based fact-checkers have been following this topic very closely, trying to determine whether the Iranian general represented an imminent threat.

On Monday, Poynter-owned PolitiFact wrote that Trump’s team has been “inconsistent in describing what the intelligence agencies knew.” The fact-checkers explained: while the U.S. president keeps repeating that Soleimani was preparing an imminent terrorist attack against America — specifically against four embassies — on Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on TV that he “didn’t see” any specific evidence of Soleimani planning attacks against the United States.

PolitiFact reached out to The White House but, as of Tuesday, the government had not responded.

Meanwhile, Instagram (the Facebook-owned social media platform) has decided to remove posts and profiles that support Soleimani. The platform has informed it is complying with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran and, at the same time, obeying its own community guidelines.

In April 2019, Trump designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group. Instagram (and Facebook) are open about their willingness to ban users who share content that promotes terrorism. Since Soleimani was one of the most important people in the Revolutionary Guard, defending him could fit into the description of promoting terrorism.

According to The Washington Post, so far at least 15 media outlets and journalists in Iran have lost their Instagram accounts. This inspired the Association of Iranian Journalists to send a letter questioning Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri about censorship.

The International Journalists Federation also put out a statement:

“At a time when Iranian citizens need access to information it is unacceptable that Instagram should choose to censor Iranian media and individual journalists and users,” said Anthony Bellanger, the general secretary of the IFJ.

One final note on Iran: We think fact-checking fans around the world should celebrate the great work done by Bellingcat’s team around the crash of Ukraine Airlines flight PS752.

By working collaboratively, the group managed to identify the location of a video showing an Iranian missile hitting the plane and other details about the crash. Wired had a great review about the importance of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools.

. . . technology

. . . politics

Sara Fischer from Axios this week spoke with several campaign strategists and social intelligence experts who listed a number of “rules of the road ” they expect to take hold for the 2020 campaign cycle in the United States. “Digital platforms like Facebook, Google and Twitter are important because they allow campaigns to gather extremely detailed data about voters that they can leverage to boost other campaign efforts later down the line,” she wrote.

Media Matters for America, a liberal nonprofit organization, tallied how many supporters of the conspiracy theory QAnon are running for U.S. Congress in 2020. The results of the count are disheartening. “There are now at least EIGHTEEN current or former congressional candidates for 2020 who have embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory,” researcher Alex Kaplan wrote on Twitter. “One of them, in Oklahoma, has run multiple Facebook ads with the QAnon slogan, getting thousands of impressions.”



. . . the future of news

On Jan. 12, The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology alerted the world that Taal Volcano, located on Luzon island, was highly active and would spew ashes on many cities in the region. On the same afternoon, the Philippines saw not only flights being cancelled and schools being shut, but also dozens of hoaxes going viral on social media.

In 48 hours, Rappler’s fact-checking team debunked at least six falsehoods, some of them capable of causing panic. One of them, for example, consisted of Facebook posts claiming that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council had raised the level of alert related to the Taal Volcano from four to five — meaning it had reached the most dangerous level in the scale.

In an official statement, released Monday, however, the government denied it as the fact-checkers spread the news.

Rappler also debunked a hoax that claimed the weather anchor from ABS-CBN and journalists from BBC said people should turn off their cell phones because they could emit strong radiation due to cosmic rays. This falsehood has been circulating online for a long time.

Some Facebook posts also claimed that the “Pacific Ring of Fire is active” by gathering photos showing recent volcanic activity of Mt. Shintake in Japan, Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico and Taal Volcano in the Philippines. According to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program, however, there are generally around 20 volcanoes actively erupting at any given time in the region.

For the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, posts like these are “alarmist.” Rappler’s team was fast to spread factual information and calm down some people.

Some good explanatory pieces of content were also written. Here is an example: “What you should know about Taal Volcano.”

What we liked: Rappler’s fact-checking unit worked fast and in three different formats at the same time. It attacked false information that could cause panic. It debunked images and published explanatory articles with facts that could be useful for those who were looking for good information. In times like these, taking just one step to debunk misinformation isn’t enough.