Factually: The problem with deepfakes

(June 13, 2019 newsletter)

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Intelligence is holding a hearing on deepfake videos. Researchers will testify to Congress about the potential threat manipulated content poses to national security — particularly in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

And based on the past few weeks, the committee will have plenty to talk about.

Deepfake videos, which leverage artificial intelligence to make it look like someone is doing or saying something they never did or said, have been a popular misinformation topic since Motherboard first reported on them in December 2017. But they regained traction in the news cycle a couple of weeks ago, when a manipulated video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) went viral on Facebook.

The video, which tried to make it look like Pelosi was drunk and slurring, wasn’t a deepfake — it was simply slowed down. Researchers call these types of videos “cheapfakes” or “shallowfakes.” But the massive reach it got caused a panic in the media about the potential effect of manipulated videos going into 2020.

And that panic didn’t die down this week.

On Monday, The New York Times ran an alarmist opinion article, pegged to the Pelosi hoax, suggesting that the rise of AI-manipulated videos will make it impossible for people to believe their own eyes on the internet. The Hill asked if a deepfake will be 2020’s “Comey moment.”

To many, that kind of coverage seemed to blow the problem out of proportion.

Digitally altered videos have been around for a long time (look no further than Hollywood’s CGI capabilities) so the problem isn’t coming from left field. And deepfakes are still pretty hard to make, taking several days anda lot of server space just to extract all the photos you need to create a believable visual illusion. When Poynter tried to create one, we failed miserably.

But someone also posted an actual deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg this week.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that two artists and a tech startup created the video of Facebook’s chief executive. Posted on Instagram, the deepfake made it look like Zuckerberg was bragging on CBS about stealing data from users. In actuality, the video was created using AI and a voice actor. The same artists created other deepfakes depicting Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian West.

The discovery set off a firestorm of speculation over whether Facebook-owned Instagram would remove the videos, since one depicted Zuckerberg. Facebook hadn’t removed the manipulated Pelosi video, instead relying on its fact-checking partners to debunk and flag the post as false. (Disclosure: Being a signatory of Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network code of principles is a necessary condition for joining the project.)

An Instagram spokesperson reiterated that strategy to Techcrunch, saying it would remove the deepfake videos from the Explore tab and hashtag result pages if fact-checkers found it to be false. Lead Stories, one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners, debunked the Zuckerberg video andlabeled it as satire. That means its future distribution won’t be affected but it will appear with a disclaimer on Facebook.

These deepfake videos will no doubt come up at today’s Congressional hearing. And, as with the bogus video of Pelosi (who still hasn’t returned Zuckerberg’s calls about the incident — awkward!), it’s a safe bet that they’ll be blown out of proportion to make a broader point about the dangers of misinformation online.

It’s true that deepfake videos present a big problem for journalists andnews consumers — but the threat is still somewhat far off. And both lawmakers and journalists would do well to remember that.

As Tim Hwang noted for Poynter in December, it’s still much easier for someone to take a photo out of context and post it on social media with a bogus claim than it is to create deepfakes. And, aside from the few high-profile examples we’ve analyzed in this newsletter, The Verge wrote recently that there’s still virtually no evidence that such fakes will be shared widely in the near future.

There are more immediate challenges that the development of media manipulation technology poses. This week, The Verge wrote about how some Facebook engineers managed to clone Bill Gates’ voice using AI (which is remarkably easy to do). And researchers have found a way to edit what people say in videos simply by typing what they want to hear.

Conversely, deepfakes can also serve as a PSA about, well, deepfakes. With that in mind, below are five articles and resources that best sum up the ongoing challenges of deepfakes — and how journalists and the public can best prepare to meet them.

