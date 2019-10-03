Factually: Sorting fact from opinion in the impeachment debate

When U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday to talk about a whistleblower’s report that touched off the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, host Margaret Brennan challenged the senator on his assertion that the complaint was based on “hearsay.”

Much of what was in the complaint, she said, was backed up by a White House-produced call record detailing the July phone conversation between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After some back-and-forth between the two, Graham (R.-S.C.) said: “Never mind. You know you’ve got an opinion and I got an opinion . . . I think this whole thing is a sham. I can’t believe we’re talking about impeaching the president based on an accusation based on hearsay.”

Essentially, Graham skirted Brennan’s attempt to fact-check his “hearsay” assertion in real time by labeling it all as opinion.

As the impeachment process moves forward in the U.S. House of Representatives, disinformation experts and fact-checkers are expecting to work overtime to sort fact from fiction.

But as every fact-checker knows, another challenge will be distinguishing fact from opinion.

At the same time that politicians like Graham are trying to spin fact as opinion, others are trying to paint opinions as facts.

Take for example an assertion by some Trump supporters that the full House must vote to authorize the Judiciary Committee to begin the inquiry, as it did with the impeachments of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

One may hold the opinion that the House should vote, to affirm that a majority supports the inquiry. “Must” is another question. Committee rules have changed since Clinton, and such a vote “probably isn’t necessary,” congressional expert Sarah Binder wrote in the Washington Post recently.

At times like this, when both facts and opinions are flying every which way, it’s important to discern between them. It’s not easy because they are so intertwined. A person’s opinions may be based on facts. But politicians sometimes try to disguise one as the other.

This distinction took on greater relevance this week when The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook would exempt opinion pieces and satire from the fact-checking program. Facebook made the move after complaints about fact-checkers labeling opinion articles from conservative outlets as false. (Disclosure: Being a signatory of Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network code of principles is a necessary condition for joining Facebook’s fact-checking project.)

But the exemption of satire and opinion from Facebook’s fact-checking efforts could mean that opinion pieces that use falsehoods to back them up will go unflagged.

“There are cases where the line between fact and opinion are not as bright as you might think,” Angie Drobnic Holan, editor of (Poynter-owned) PolitiFact, told the Journal.

There is an old quote attributed to the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D.-N.Y.) that a person is entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts. As the impeachment inquiry heats up, it will be increasingly important for journalists to help readers see the difference.

. . . technology

In 2018, Facebook announced it would give some data to academics to study misinformation on the platform. But as BuzzFeed News reported in August, that partnership was delayed for more than a year. The New York Times published a good rundown of the situation this week.

Speaking of Facebook, in addition to exempting satire and opinion pieces from its fact-checking project, the company has also exempted politicians. Writing for The Washington Post, Abby Olheiser dove into Facebook’s defense of its decision: that politicians are newsworthy.

Bill Adair wrote an elegy to the Share the Facts widget for Poynter. Fact-checkers embedded the widget, which is being turned off for good this week, at the end of their articles to sum up the statement being checked, who said it and the rating.

. . . politics

The verbal attacks on Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg have been relentless. They go after her family, her image and the merits of her campaign. The IFCN’s Daniela Flamini reported what’s behind this antagonism.

Singapore’s “fake news law” took effect this week amid criticism from tech giants and activists who fear it will have a chilling effect on speech. Here’s where else governments have passed laws related to misinformation.

A Canadian non-profit is launching an anti-misinformation campaign called “Doubt It?” The collection of quizzes and public service announcements came in response to recent polling finding that Canadians are regularly exposed to misinformation but don’t always know how to combat it.

. . . the future of news

Services that will place “seemingly legitimate articles” on websites then spread them through inauthentic social media accounts have sprung up on criminal forums, according to a report from the Boston based threat researcher Insikt Group. Here’s NBC News’s report, which calls these actors “trolls for hire.”

A new report from the Oxford Internet Institute found that the number of countries that have experienced social media disinformation campaigns has risen to 70 from 48 in 2018. China is increasingly becoming a bigger player.

Two U.S. lawmakers teamed up to create a deepfake video for a House of Representatives subcommittee to illustrate the potential threat such videos pose. Lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the technology going into the 2020 election.

President Trump often points to his 2016 win when he’s under pressure from Democrats to argue that he has broad popular support. “Landslide” is a commonly used word.

In keeping with his strategy, this week he tweeted a picture, first shared by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, that showed a mostly red map (counties he won in 2016, as opposed to the blue ones Hillary Clinton won) with the words “Try to impeach this.”

But as CNN showed in a fact-check, there are problems with the map. First, it shows some counties that Clinton won as red instead of blue. Second, county-by-county maps can be misleading. As Holmes Lybrand and Daniel Dale wrote, such maps “do not distinguish between a county with millions of residents and a county with a few thousand.” What we liked: There were several other good takes on the map as well, including stories from The Washington Post, Vox, The Fresno Bee and a Twitter thread from the data visualization expert Alberto Cairo. We liked how CNN traced the origins of the map.

That’s it for this week! Feel free to send feedback and suggestions to factually@poynter.org.

Daniel, Susan and Cristina