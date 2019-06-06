America’s future fact-checkers know a lot already

Hey y’all, it’s Daniel. In this newsletter, we spend a lot of time reporting on and analyzing some of the internet’s biggest problems — and how fact-checkers do (or don’t) help solve them.

But this week, I have some good news for you: The kids are alright.

On Monday, I traveled to Detroit to teach middle and high school students how to fact-check misinformation online. The trip was part of MediaWise, a relatively new media literacy initiative hosted by Poynter. It launched last spring with support from Google’s philanthropic arm and aims to teach 1 million teenagers fact-checking skills by 2020.

This week, MedaWise multimedia reporter Hiwot Hailu and I taught more than 2,000 students across metropolitan Detroit. Several hundred miles away in Boston, editor Katy Byron and Poynter marketing writer Mel Grau taught several thousand more.

In total, we reached at least 5,600 students at 13 events over four days in two states. Among the lessons: how misinformation is created and spread, what impact it has on society and how anyone can use tools like lateral reading and reverse image searches to debunk hoaxes.

That’s a lot of kids trying to learn tools that professional fact-checkers useworldwide. And the problem of misinformation is huge.

Just this week, the Pew Research Center published a survey that found about 70% of Americans think false information online negatively affects their confidence in the government. Approximately half said that misinformation is among the biggest problems for the U.S. — more than terrorism and illegal immigration.

Also in Pew’s study: Most Americans (56%) think that misinformation will only get worse over the next five years. And on a normal day, I’d be apt to agree with them.

But interacting with teenagers this week (hello again, high school anxiety!) made me optimistic. A significant portion of the students we taught already knew how to spot and debunk hoaxes; almost no one was fooled by this admittedly easy-to-spot fake article, for example. And, when presented with more samples of hoaxes, they already knew to pull out their phones and Google what they were seeing.

Pew’s survey found that about 53% of Americans think the onus is on news organizations to reduce the amount of misinformation online. And while obviously I agree that journalists play a crucial role in fact-checking bogus content, I also think that we can’t solve this problem at scale without having a more educated electorate. There just aren’t enough fact-checkers to go around.

The next generation of news consumers will be the ones to determine the quality of our online news ecosystem. If we want a healthier internet, we have to recognize the agency that Generation Z has to fix it. We have to meet them on their level and give them the tools they need to fight misinformation.

Again: It’s a huge task. But based on what I saw this week, there may be some hope just yet.