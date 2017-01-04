Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Fact-checking’s greatest hits, 2016

Published

Alexios Mantzarlis

Director and editor of the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute

Jane Elizabeth

Senior Manager, Accountability Journalism Program at the American Press Institute

 

It’s just not a new year until you can wrap up the old year with a list. Or several lists. So here’s our list of just some of the fact-checking lists that summarize the highlights and challenges of 2016.

The year’s biggest noses. The Washington Post Fact Checker’s list of 10 most popular fact checks actually includes a Geppetto Checkmark.

Public radio’s splash. Four of NPR’s top six stories of the year came from its new political fact-checking team.

Uruguay? Check.  Readers of UYCheck voted for their favorite fact check of the year.

Cheers to Ireland’s health. The most popular fact checks from The Journal.ie were all about health.

Pants are smoldering. You might be surprised to see that PolitiFact’s top 10 fact-checks include only two “pants on fire” ratings.

Beer, bananas and bubbles. Chequeado lists their top fact-checked myths.

Another year, another Whopper.  FactCheck.org’s top subject in 2015 keeps his crown this year.

Greatest fake hits. BuzzFeed has the top 50 fake news stories of the year.

Greatest political fakes. And Vanity Fair examines the top five fake political stories from BuzzFeed’s list.

May I see your driver’s license? Fallout from the Brexit vote topped the BBC Reality Check’s list this year.

Shame on you.Being caught in an outright fib or blooper is still seen as shameful” in Australia, but there were a few.

Spanish prodigy. The one-year-old El Confidencial chooses its “most striking lies” of 2016.

When in Rome. Pagella Politica readers chose a story that fact-checked ownership of the Vatican Museums.

 

Did we miss your list? Let us know!

