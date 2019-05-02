Fact-checking ephemeral content

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg elaborated on what he calls the company’s “living room” strategy, the idea that the platform’s user experience could soon be more private, more closed and more “ephemeral” — posts that disappear after a certain amount of time.

The move toward ephemerality has been building since Snapchat started the disappearing act in the early part of this decade. At Facebook’s F8 developers conference Tuesday, Zuckerberg described it as part of the company’s move toward making the platform a more private and closed experience.

But what if those disappearing posts carry falsehoods, conspiracy theories or other kinds of misinformation?

Those who fight misinformation say they are concerned that the trend could actually make their jobs harder. A harmful social media post can still do damage even if it lives for only a short time, and, like chasing ghosts, it can be more difficult for fact-checkers to find and correct.

“Taking the conversation to a more private and disappearing model means that journalists, researchers and law enforcement will have nothing to track down the truth or bring justice in a criminal situation,” said Aimee Rinehart who works with the misinformation-fighting organization First Draft, via email. “While people can record a video or take a screenshot on their smartphones, we will now have to rely on the same person to want to share this with journalists, researchers and the authorities.”

Rinehart said toxic communities that spread conspiracies and false information are well-networked on closed platforms like 4chan and other forums, so they can still coordinate their message even if it is short-lived.

On the positive side, a private post might not have the viral potency as a public one, and thus would be less subject to algorithms that push it to as many people as possible and heighten whatever alarm it might generate.

Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at the Santa Clara University School of Law, said ephemeral content has a lot in common with traditional word-of-mouth content spread offline.

“Both can spread virally, but only in exceptional circumstances. Most times, they reach only limited audiences,” he said via email.

He agreed that ephemeral content, like word-of-mouth communications, can convey errors that are hard to correct, but said the limited audience can circumscribe the damage. “On balance,” he said, “I think Facebook’s move is promising because it breaks away from Facebook’s current model of rewarding sensationalist viral content.”

Virality, of course, is relative. A non-public or ephemeral post may not reach as many people around the world, but a particularly toxic one can spread through a community fairly quickly — especially if such a post is shared in a group.

On WhatsApp, that’s already happening. Misinformation spreads far and wide on the private messaging platform, which is encrypted end-to-end — meaning not even WhatsApp’s own staff can see what’s being shared where. The only way for fact-checkers to debunk hoaxes is by asking users to send them examples of potentially false information.

Fakery also spreads on more benign platforms, such as Snapchat. Last year, for example, someone made a doctored photo of a Miami Herald story that said a middle school was under threat of a shooting. The photo, which spread among students on Snapchat, came a week after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

At Mediawise, a (Poynter-run) digital literacy project that aims to teach teenagers how to sort fact from fiction, editor Katy Byron said she sees particular concern with the audience she works with.

“These young minds are easily influenced by what they consume online. If they see misinformation re-posted on their friend’s story on Snapchat or Instagram and then it disappears — that really is no different than seeing it in a feed post they can refer to later,” she said via email. “At least in a feed post, you can comment or correct it somehow and that update is visible and traceable. But the bottom line is — both are bad. “

Meanwhile, there is also concern in the verification community about Zuckerberg’s emphasis on closed groups as a way to facilitate the more private experience for users. Such groups are often used by conspiracy theorists or other bad actors to shelter themselves from correction or fact-checking.

Tweeted NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny: “Not to overreact, but this is terrifying. Facing criticism that Facebook allows people to organize and spread misinformation, dangerous conspiracy, and hateful ideology content in groups, Zuckerberg decides to lock it down even tighter.”