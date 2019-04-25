Can social media shutdowns work?

When news broke that six sites, including churches, hotels and housing complexes, had been bombed on Easter Sunday, the Sri Lankan government acted swiftly.

Following the terrorist attacks, which had killed more than 300 people as of this publication, government officials blocked several social media sites in an attempt to stop the potential spread of misinformation. The New York Times reported that the ban included Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Viber.

While extraordinary, the unilateral decision to block social media platforms during national crises is not a new tactic in Southeast Asia.

In October, Wired wrote about how turning off the internet had become a strategy favored by the Indian government to slow the spread of misinformation that could lead to violence. Last year’s shutdowns, which came after dozens of civilians were killed in lynch mobs following the spread of rumors on WhatsApp, have cost the country billions of dollars and are more frequent than in any other country, according to Freedom House.

Sri Lanka has borrowed that strategy from India. The former country shut down the internet for two days last March when misinformation about communal riots spread on social media, resulting in violence targeting the Muslim minority. Two people died, Freedom House reported.

In her New York Times column this week, Kara Swisher said her first thought about the Sri Lanka shutdown was “good,” though later she acknowledged that it wouldn’t work in the end. Meanwhile, observers at outlets like The Verge, BuzzFeed and Wired wrote that the ban is a serious overreach of government power that could have ramifications for civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

“If the current U.S. government blocked all access to social networks after a terrorist attack, we would rail against the move as an authoritarian outrage,” Casey Newton wrote in his newsletter for The Verge on Monday. “When other countries do it, we ought to be just as suspicious.”

There’s ample evidence to back up Newton and others’ concerns about the use of internet shutdowns. Exhibit A is how governments around the world have co-opted fears about misinformation to legislate against the mainstream media.

And does shutting off social media platforms or the internet altogether even slow the spread of misinformation in the first place? Not really.

“The first day, it was effective as very little came out from Sri Lanka. But even despite the ban (I am not sure if it’s still in place) there is lots of disinformation being shared,” Uzair Hasan Rizvi, a fact-checker for the Agence France-Presse, said in a message. “Some of them are even trying to incite anti-Muslim sentiments by sharing old videos claiming it to be after the attacks. This could have serious repercussions.”

On Wednesday, AFP debunked a bogus photo, shared thousands of times on Facebook, that claimed to show the youngest victim of Sunday’s attacks. Rizvi said he’s working on four more fact checks that debunk social media misinformation about the attacks — and he expects to keep finding bogus claims over the next several days in spite of the ban.

BuzzFeed News also reported that the social media ban in Sri Lanka probably had little effect on the overall spread of misinformation following last weekend’s terror attacks. Reporter Jane Lytvynenko spoke to a Sri Lankan researcher who found that past bans were quickly circumvented by Facebook users who would use virtual private networks (VPNs).

Then there’s the fact that, once the government shuts down social media platforms, it’s not only misinformers who are affected. The reach of work from fact-checkers and journalists — which rely on the platforms to reach their audiences — could tank, too. That means valuable fact checks and context about a developing breaking news story are lost.

From what he can tell, Rizvi said he hasn’t seen the Sri Lankan social media ban affect AFP’s engagement numbers in any meaningful way. But the possibility is still there — and in the future, fact-checkers with a less global reach could see their work buried while misinformation continues to circumvent the defense mechanisms of governments and the platforms.